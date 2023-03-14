RCPD investigates after Western store damaged during early-morning burglary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation into an early-morning burglary that damaged a Manhattan Western store.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the 7000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said employees of RB Outpost Western Store reported a 22-year-old man had broken into the store around 3 a.m. and smashed the front window in the process.

During the incident, RCPD said the suspect stole cash as well as an Apple iPad. He also damaged a price scanner.

Officials indicated that the crime cost the business about $1,500. They have not indicated any arrests have been made or released a suspect description.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

