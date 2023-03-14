Officials warn of new Evergy scam involving Dollar General “money packs”

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned of a new Evergy scam that now involves Dollar General and its “money packs.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office warned on Monday, March 13, that it had received multiple phone calls over the weekend that all reported the same new scam.

Residents reported they had been contacted via phone by someone who claimed to be a lineman for Evergy. They were told they are two months behind on their bill and if they do not take care of the outstanding balance immediately, their service will be disconnected.

Officials indicated that the scammer gives residents a specific dollar amount to retain their service and told them to go to the local Dollar General and buy a “money pack.” The caller is convincing and several residents said they were almost “taken in” by the scam.

Sheriff John Merchant said he wanted to take the time to remind residents that any call like this is a scam. If such a call is received, residents should immediately hang up.

If anyone feels they have been a victim of a scam, they should contact their local law enforcement agency immediately.

