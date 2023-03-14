Officials search for stolen purse in Abilene as suspect jailed

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - While the suspected thief is behind bars, officials are still looking for a purse they think was discarded in Abilene.

The Abilene Police Department says that on Saturday evening, March 11, officials started to investigate a theft at the Kwik Shop located at 1401 N. Buckeye Ave.

APD noted that the suspect behind the crime has been arrested, however, officials are still on the search for a black LuLu Lemon brand clutch purse that had been taken during the theft.

Officials said they believe the purse to have been thrown away somewhere south of Kwik Shop.

If anyone finds a purse that matches the description or knows where the bag may be, they should report that information to APD at 785-263-1213.

