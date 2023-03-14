Officials ask residents to follow signs, hazards for multiple bridge projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - County officials want to remind residents to follow the construction signs and traffic hazards put in place for two bridge repair projects in the northeast Kansas area.

On Monday, March 6, construction to replace the highway 24 bridge over the Delaware River, just west of Perry, and the resurfacing process for K-237, commenced.

Traffic was reduced to one lane, with temporary traffic signals. Drivers have been told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Jefferson Co. emergency officials posted a reminder that there are no right turns when the light is red. Officials say not only is it dangerous, but it also causes a safety feature to kick on and adds to the delays.

Construction on another northeast Kansas bridge was underway in Lyon Co., just west of Emporia.

Construction had to be completed on road 170, or old highway 50, between roads E-5 and road F. According to a report from KVOE Radio, county engineer Chip Woods says the bridge deck has a hole and corrosion where the galvanized bridge plank sits over the main beams. Crews also planned to check the bridge to see if the beams should be replaced as well.

