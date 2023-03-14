New business sells leatherwork items to Topekans

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka leather shop that has been open for nearly a month officially celebrates its new business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mingus Leather Studio and Gifts opened its doors on December 18, but on Tuesday, March 14, the shop owner and lead artisan, Doug Mingus, gets to celebrate his new shop with a ceremony.

The new leather studio sells everything from belts to bags to pouches and wallets.

Mingus started creating leatherwork to destress but ended up loving the task and decided to take a chance and build a shop of his artistry.

“I originally started doing leather work about five years ago or so, and it was to destress,” said Mingus. “It was to take my mind off overworking in ministry. Did this to change my brain and ended up loving it, ended up being good at it, and it grew and grew, and then I had the opportunity to change in life and so ‘hey, maybe I will do what I love, bring some more beauty into the world, and maybe have a little bit of fun connecting with people I didn’t know.’”

Mingus also said he loves the smell and feel of leather; and the longevity of leather, so Mingus saw this as a terrific opportunity to give others more access to long-lasting items that will survive generations.

“I got tired of buying things that wouldn’t last,” said Mingus. “That wouldn’t withstand the use, and so I knew leather would, and so why not bring more of that to the world? Help people invest instead of maybe tossing away some of their funds and get something that can maybe be handed out to their family.”

The shop is located at 929 S Kansas Ave., and it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

