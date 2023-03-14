NE KS Amateur Astronomy League keeps its eyes to the skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you love a night out under the stars, the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomy League is the group for you.

They have a public viewing night coming up. Doug Goodin with NEKAAL visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk more about the group, its mission, and the activities they invite the public to join.

NEKAAL holds public viewing night once a month, except during colder weather months. The next is from 7:30 to approx. 11 p.m. March 18. The viewings are held Farpoint Observatory, north of USD 330 Mission Valley football field on Bordark Rd.

The group also holds meetings at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Each addresses a different topic of interest and the public is welcome to attend.

To learn more, visit www.nekaal.org

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.