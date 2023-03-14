MTAA approves bid for new fuel storage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Metro Airport Authority approved a project to replace fuel storage at the Topeka Regional Airport.

The MTAA Board of Directors approved a $10.2 million bid to install a new fuel farm at the airport, which will be completely covered by a grant funded through the CARES Act.

MTAA President Eric Johnson says the current farm is an aging system installed in the 1950′s. The new system will be modernized, above-ground, and meet current safety and environmental standards.

Johnson says the original cost estimate was $6.5 million, so they’re grateful for the federal help.

“We’re due for it, and it’s a great opportunity for us to get something done that otherwise that we might need bonding or borrowing to get a new system,” Johnson said. “So this is a great opportunity for us.”

Johnson says the project has a 300-day deadline and needs to be completed by June 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.