Man arrested after Topekan threatened with weapon during attempted burglary

Robert Guerrero
Robert Guerrero(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a Topeka resident with a weapon during an attempted burglary.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Wisconsin St. with reports of a suspicious person.

When officials arrived, they said they found Robert T. Guerrero, 27, of Topeka, had allegedly attempted to break into a shed and threatened a resident with a weapon.

TPD arrested Guerrero and he was then booked into jail on aggravated assault and criminal trespass. He remains behind bars with no bond.

