KU, KSU women’s basketball to play in WNIT

WNIT Logo
WNIT Logo(WNIT)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament, KU and K-State’s women’s basketball teams will continue their seasons as both teams were selected to play in the 25th Postseason Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT).

Kansas finished 19-9 this season and finished with a 9-9 record against Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks are 9-5 all time in the WNIT, with appearances in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011.

K-State finished the season 17-16, including a 5-13 conference record. They are 16-5 in their previous six WNIT appearances, including winning the title in 2006.

The Wildcats will host Wichita State Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Jayhawks will host Western Kentucky Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse.

You can find the full bracket HERE.

