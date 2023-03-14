KU arrives in Des Moines, Self’s coaching status uncertain

DES MOINES, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Jayhawks Coach Bill Self is in Des Moines, but whether he’ll be on the bench come tipoff remains to be seen.

The KU men’s team arrived in Des Moines Tuesday evening, ahead of their Thursday opening round game in the NCAA Tournament.

Self did not get off the busses with the rest of the team and staff. Instead, assistant coach Norm Roberts said, Self traveled separately with family.

Roberts said Self is doing well, and that he attended practice Monday and again Tuesday morning. However, they’ve not yet decided if Self will coach Thursday afternoon’s game versus Howard.

As for the team, Roberts said they aren’t worried about carrying the title of defending national champions.

“Last year is last year. We’re concentrating on this year,” he said. “It’s a new tournament and new time and our guys are excited.”

KU, the top seed in the West region, has an open practice and media availability Wednesday. Tipoff against Howard is set for 1 p.m. CT Thursday. The game will be seen on TBS.

