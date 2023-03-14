KTWU to air former Governor Kathleen Sebelius documentary

Kathleen Sebelius served as the Kansas Governor from January 2003 to April 2009.
By Shayndel Jones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KTWU will air “Red State/Blue Governor,” a documentary focusing on past Democratic Governor Kathleen Sebelius and her leadership in Kansas, a red-voting state.

Washburn University said the documentary will air nationwide on March 15 on public television stations on PBS WORLD Channel and locally at 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. on KTWU Channel 11.2.

The documentary is produced by Dr. Bob Beatty, Washburn professor and chair of the political science department, Josh Cannon, Washburn University livestream production specialist, and Lyall Ford, director, and producer at KTWU.

