Kansas Tobacco Quitline offers 8 weeks of Nicotine Replacement Therapy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Health and Environment is offering phone coaching enrollment for eight weeks of free nicotine replacement therapy while supplies last.

KDHE announced that participants who are 18 years or older who want to quit smoking, vaping or chewing tobacco can enroll in the phone coaching program and choose a lozenge, gum or patch that will be mailed directly to their home if they enroll by midnight on Sunday, April 30.

“We want all tobacco users to know that although quitting is hard, they can do it,” said Matthew Schrock, cessation coordinator. “Individuals who smoke often try to quit several times before succeeding, but proven treatments and services are available that can improve your chances to quit for good. We encourage all Kansans to try to quit, and if they want free help, take advantage of this opportunity.”

Kansas Tobacco Quitline is a free, 24/7 resource available to Kansans to help them quit smoking. The Quitline provides help, such as counseling, a personalized Quit Plan, and quitting support by phone and through online services. A survey of Quitline users highlighted that 90% of participants were satisfied with the Quitline coaches and counselors. The Quitline can be reached by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.