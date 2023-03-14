Kansas House advances education budget including contentious ‘school vouchers’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House advanced the state education budget, on a narrow 61-59 vote.

The point of contention is the funding of Educational Savings Accounts, or ‘school vouchers.’ It would allow eligible private school students to receive up to $5,000 annually from the state.

The budget also includes teacher raises, funding for the Kansas Department of Education, and the creation of a task force for funding special education.

The legislation will face a final vote Wednesday. It needs 63 votes to pass.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.