Jalen Wilson named AP First Team All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson has been selected by the Associated Press (AP) as part of the All-America First Team, the AP announced Tuesday.

Joining Wilson as AP First Team All-Americans are Zach Edey (Purdue), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Brandon Miller (Alabama) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana).

Wilson becomes the sixth player at KU under Bill Self to be named an AP First Team All-American, joining Wayne Simien (2005), Thomas Robinson (2012), Frank Mason III (2017), Devonte’ Graham (2018) and Ochai Agbaji (2022).

Wilson was named the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 20.1 points/game and rebounding with 8.4 per contest. His 22 double-doubles also led the Big 12.

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament. They’ll face No. 16 seed Howard in Des Moines, IA Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m.

