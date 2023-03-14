Heavy police presence north of St. Marys as early-morning manhunt underway

FILE
FILE(Storyblocks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence has been reported northeast of St. Marys as an early morning manhunt continues.

The St. Marys Police Department warned residents just before 7:45 a.m. about a multi-jurisdictional police presence northeast of Shawguee Rd. just northeast of the city limits.

SMPD indicated that officials are in search of a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle earlier in the morning.

Officials in St. Marys said they are only helping other agencies in this incident and are not the point of contact.

Residents in the area have been urged to call the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office if they see anyone or anything suspicious.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Jeffrey Garner (left) Karmen Mueller (right)
Man, woman jailed after weekend West Topeka fistfight

Latest News

FILE
Voting opens for Evergy community grant competition
Evergy
Brown Co. Sheriff's Office warns of circulating utility scam
FILE
Officials warn of new Evergy scam involving Dollar General “money packs”
The Wichita Police Department said Officer Chad Spain was arrested Monday night by the Sedgwick...
Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI