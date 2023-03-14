Heavy police presence north of St. Marys as early-morning manhunt underway

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence has been reported northeast of St. Marys as an early morning manhunt continues.

The St. Marys Police Department warned residents just before 7:45 a.m. about a multi-jurisdictional police presence northeast of Shawguee Rd. just northeast of the city limits.

SMPD indicated that officials are in search of a suspect who ran from a stolen vehicle earlier in the morning.

Officials in St. Marys said they are only helping other agencies in this incident and are not the point of contact.

Residents in the area have been urged to call the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office if they see anyone or anything suspicious.

