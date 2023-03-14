Hang up immediately: Kansans warned about spoofing scams

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office has warned Kansans to immediately hang up the phone and call the agency in question back if they believe the call to be a scam as spoofing is on the rise.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas has warned the public about phone scams in which it said callers spoof or fraudulently display themselves as having a phone number as someone else.

The Office noted that these scams are an attempt to defraud Kansans of their hard-earned money. Anyone who gets a call that claims to be from an agency and demands payment is encouraged to immediately hang up.

According to the Office, scammers will do everything in their power to keep the call from ending. Since spoofed phone numbers do belong to a legitimate agency, residents should take the next step and directly call the agency in question.

The Office said a legitimate caller will always encourage residents to take the time to verify the information.

“If the first time you hear about supposedly owing the government money that must be paid immediately is through a phone call, it’s more than likely a scam. That’s not how the government does business, so please take the time to find out if the number in your Caller ID actually belongs to the person with whom you are speaking,” said Duston Slinkard, First Assistant.

If anyone believes they may be a victim of a phone or online scam, they should immediately contact their bank to try to recall the wire transfer. Then, they should file an online complaint with the Federal Bureau of Investigation HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.