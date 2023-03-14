Garden City teen pronounced dead following head-on collision with semi

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager from Garden City has passed away as the result of a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 4:15 p.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to the area of U.S. Highway 50 and N. Campus Dr. in Finney Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Craig W. Potts, 35, of Garden City, had been headed east on the highway. At the same time, a 2013 Fiat 500 driven by Cassandra K. Linder, 16, of Garden City, was headed west on the highway.

KHP indicated that Potts and his semi went left of the center line and hit Linder’s Fiat in a head-on collision.

Officials said Linder was rushed to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, however, she was pronounced dead by medical staff. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Potts was also taken to St. Catherine’s, however, he sustained suspected minor injuries. It remains unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Warming up this afternoon