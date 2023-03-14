FORK IN THE ROAD: Americus Bar & Grill features steaks that attracts a crowd

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - To the northeast of Emporia, Kansas, is Americus, a town with more than 750 citizens in town and where Kansans can find “Rolling Hills” — at the Rolling Hills Bar and Grill.

The Rolling Hills Bar and Grill can be found in the center of Americus at 622 Main St, featuring steak, stuffed salmon, pasta, and homemade pies for dessert.

“We have steaks that are aged and hand-cut in-house,” said owner Angie Brockelman. “We do chicken fried steaks, pork tenders, chicken fried chickens — they are fresh, made to order in-house. We have salmon, we have pasta, shrimp. Basically, fresh American good home-cooked food. We have a stuffed salmon. It is stuffed with cream cheese, spinach, and parmesan cheese, and it is really popular. We have a philly mac and cheese, and you can get the steak or chicken on that.”

Rolling Hills also hosts a monthly shrimp boil, typically held on the first Friday and Saturday. Rolling Hills updates the public on its next shrimp boil on its Facebook page.

Click HERE to check out their page, and if you want to follow the Bar and Grill for its latest updates.

Vic Beak, a regular at Rolling Hills, says the steaks are fantastic.

“We come up here two or three times a week,” said Beak. “Great food, great service, and the steaks are as good as you can get anywhere. I tell everybody the best place to eat in Emporia, Kansas, is in Americus, Kansas. They do a great job here.”

Owner Angie Brockelman gained lots of restaurant experience after working for multiple restaurants and was a manager for Applebee’s for 13 years. After that, Brockelman said it was time to move on and achieve her goals.

“I just wanted to get out of the, you know, the whole it’s all in the numbers game, it’s all productivity. I just wanted something more fun and relaxing. Well, it is not really relaxing most of the time, but it was a big learning experience, but now we got it.”

The Rolling Hills Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The doors are closed on Sundays.

