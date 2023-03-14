Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of S.W. 23rd.

Authorities said no one was reported to be inside the house at the time of the fire.

Crews remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m.

