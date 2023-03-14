Crews respond to structure fire early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 23rd in...
Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in the 1500 block of S.W. 23rd in west-central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday in west-central Topeka

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of S.W. 23rd.

Authorities said no one was reported to be inside the house at the time of the fire.

Crews remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

