Coors partners with Dickie V to launch Coorsicles

Dick Vitale teams up with Coors Light to launch Coorsicles on March 14, 2023.
Dick Vitale teams up with Coors Light to launch Coorsicles on March 14, 2023.(Coors Light)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ever wondered what nonalcoholic beer-flavored popsicles taste like? Wonder no more.

Coors Light announced on Tuesday, March 14, that it has introduced Coors-icles a non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicle in the heat of March Madness. While they are non-alcoholic they are still intended for those 21 and older.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Coors indicated that the new product is inspired by the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light. Customers can buy a 6-pack online as well as at more than 800 bars throughout the nation during the college basketball tournament.

Coors also partnered with Dick Vitale, who is not known for being a “chill” guy, for the launch.

“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” said legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Jeffrey Garner (left) Karmen Mueller (right)
Man, woman jailed after weekend West Topeka fistfight

Latest News

FILE
RCPD investigates after Western store damaged during early-morning burglary
FILE
Woman jailed, man hospitalized following alleged DUI crash in Manhattan
St. Marys incident
Heavy police presence north of St. Marys as early-morning manhunt underway
Officials search for a suspect northeast of St. Marys on March 14, 2023.
Heavy police presence north of St. Marys as early-morning manhunt underway