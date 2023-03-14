Coors partners with Dickie V to launch Coorsicles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ever wondered what nonalcoholic beer-flavored popsicles taste like? Wonder no more.

Coors Light announced on Tuesday, March 14, that it has introduced Coors-icles a non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicle in the heat of March Madness. While they are non-alcoholic they are still intended for those 21 and older.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Coors indicated that the new product is inspired by the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light. Customers can buy a 6-pack online as well as at more than 800 bars throughout the nation during the college basketball tournament.

Coors also partnered with Dick Vitale, who is not known for being a “chill” guy, for the launch.

“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial—but never boring—style,” said legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

