Chronic unsheltered concern pushes councilmember to action in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka City councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala is asking city leaders to open their eyes to ongoing issues in the Oakland area.

“Men with machetes, men that jump in front of cars, men that have felonies for domestic issues for trespassing into different stores and stealing,”. She said are just a few examples of what is happening.

Valdivia-Alcala says she believes officials need to shift their attention to chronic unsheltered who are suffering from mental illness.

“Because mental illness may be so deep within themselves, whether that be drug addiction, whether they are tired of trying to find housing, whatever the case may be --it has increased the encampments, the swatting, the fires, burglaries. Communities like north Topeka, Oakland, and into a small piece of east Topeka that I represent continue to tell me the problem is getting worse,” she said.

She voiced her concerns on the same day crews moved to clear out a homeless camp on BNSF Railroad property near 37th and south Kansas Avenue. They didn’t respond to our inquiry Tuesday, but in the past, have said the camps pose safety issues.

Valdivia-Alcala says the Oakland area is becoming less safe because of the unchecked unsheltered. She says helping them, will take more than just her.

“Both of these individuals that I’m referring to and one that is currently on the streets in Oakland, should be evaluated for involuntary commitment. I have been told by city attorney yesterday that only the district attorney can ask for that court order in the court system at the district court level,” she said.

Valdivia-Alcala has arranged a meeting for Oakland neighborhood residents to meet with city leaders. She’s invited people including DA Mike Kagay and county commissioner, Kevin Cook.

The meeting is at 6:00 p.m., March 29th at 1020 NE Forest.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.