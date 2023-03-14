Burlingame man arrested for narcotics possession
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man has been taken into custody for the possession of narcotics.
An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 113th and Topeka Avenue, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation on March 13 at 3:49 p.m. Narcotics were located during the stop.
The driver of the vehicle, Robert W. Smith, 53, of Burlingame, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license suspended
- No proof of liability insurance
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
