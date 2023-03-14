Burlingame man arrested for narcotics possession

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man has been taken into custody for the possession of narcotics.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 113th and Topeka Avenue, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation on March 13 at 3:49 p.m. Narcotics were located during the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert W. Smith, 53, of Burlingame, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license suspended

No proof of liability insurance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

