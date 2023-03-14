BBB Experts warn about scams surrounding new A.I. ChatGPT

A new artificial intelligence technology is at the forefront of more scams that experts say are making it harder for you to know if you’re being scammed out of
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new artificial intelligence technology is at the forefront of more scams that experts say are making it harder for you to know if you’re being scammed out of personal information and money.

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence model that can do just about anything.

“For example, say you’re drafting an email and you want it to recreate the email in a more condensed version, you can put it in there. It even brags that it can create poetry. You can record a meeting and put in the notes and it will give you the whole transcript of the meeting, so all in one technology piece using A.I. to recreate a human experience so that way you think you’re talking to a human or receiving something from a human,” said Denise Groene, Vice President, BBB KS Region.

Cybercriminals and scammers are now taking advantage of its capabilities, through phishing, malware, romance and impersonation scams.

“A lot of times these scammers are using the act of urgency to create you to act without allowing you the opportunity to think things through, so if something seems off you have that gut feeling maybe it’s the grandparent scam where they say your grandchild needs money immediately, that they’re in trouble. Instead of going ahead and acting fast and sending the money, call up your grandchild,” Groene advises.

Experts at the Better Business Bureau say setting up two-factor authentication can help protect you from these types of scams.

“It’s an extra layer to where if somebody does get access into your account, or your click on a malicious link in a phishing email there’s another layer such as entering a code that’s gonna come to your phone to make sure that no one can gain access to your accounts,” said Groene.

Experts say those precautions are important as A.I. is expected to grow.

To learn more about ChatGPT and how to protect yourself from scams related to it click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert

Latest News

Topeka Tropics kick off home slate
Topeka Tropics kick off home slate
A new artificial intelligence technology is at the forefront of more scams that experts say are...
BBB Experts warn about scams surrounding new A.I. ChatGPT
The Tropics sealed their first win of the season Monday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Topeka Tropics kick off home slate
Robert W. Smith, 53, of Burlingame, was taken into custody following a traffic stop and...
Burlingame man arrested for narcotics possession