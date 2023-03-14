Ardent Mills donates $3.5 million to K-State agriculture research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ardent Mills pledged $3.5 million to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research.

K-State said Ardent Mills’ investment will support new facilities in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Grain Science and Industry.

“I want to thank Ardent Mills for their investment in our new facilities project,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “With our new infrastructure and approach, we will be able to recruit and retain world-class faculty and researchers, which will further strengthen the allure of attending K-State.

”Today, the College of Agriculture is globally recognized and respected, and this donation will help fund both innovations in teaching and the pioneering of the cutting-edge skills and tools needed to educate the next generation of leaders in the grain science industry,” said Minton.

The project includes renovations of current buildings and improvements in the technology and equipment necessary for interdisciplinary, innovative research and will continue to enhance the college’s exceptional student experience.

“This is an exciting time at K-State and the College of Agriculture,” said Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University. “This new infrastructure opportunity is the first major project associated with the university’s vision of interdisciplinary research and development.

”With our different departments working closely together, we’ll not only expand our next-generation research, but we will become more attuned and efficient in working with private industry, and together we will develop and diversify Kansas’ and the world’s food and agricultural economy,” said Linton.

