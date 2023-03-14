Academy to donate $1 million to winning team’s fund with a catch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Academy Sports + Outdoors pledges to donate $1 million to the winning university’s scholarship fund if both men’s and women’s teams take home the 2023 Division I College Basketball Championship titles.

Academy Sports + Outdoors said they are celebrating college basketball’s biggest events coming to Texas. The donation will be made to the winning university’s general scholarship fund and is valid to any participating university with both their men’s and women’s team in the 2023 Division I College Basketball Championships. With this challenge, Academy wants to welcome teams and fans by encouraging fun and inspiring school spirit throughout the tournament.

“The Division I basketball tournaments are some of the most thrilling sporting events of the year, and what better place to showcase the passion and excitement of collegiate sports than in the great state of Texas,” said Steve Lawrence, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Academy Sports + Outdoors. “We hope this fun incentive encourages fans to rally around their favorite school to boost their general scholarship fund and help future generations gain access to a great education.”

Academy said the $1 million prize will be awarded only if both the women’s (April 2) and men’s (April 3) teams from the same school win their respective 2023 National Championship.

Academy said the 2023 Men’s Finals will be hosted in Houston at NRG Stadium while the 2023 Women’s Finals will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. This is the first time in history both men’s and women’s tournaments have been hosted in Texas - Academy Sports + Outdoors’ home state.

Fans needing to gear up for their next watch party or tournament game can visit their local Academy store or visit academy.com to shop for gear and licensed apparel for over 100 different teams.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.