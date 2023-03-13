Two dogs die in Manhattan fire estimated to cause $30K+ damage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan fire, estimated to cost a total of more than $30,000, resulted in the death of two dogs.

Firefighters from the Manhattan Fire Department were called to respond to a structure fire at 1127 Yuma St. shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officials arrived, firefighters entered the home to search for residents as fire crews extinguished the flames. MFD said the blaze was contained within 10 minutes.

Two dogs were located outside the home when the units arrived, and one dog was rescued by fire crews. However, firefighters found two dogs that did not survive inside the home during the search. Fire crews said the residents were not at home during the fire.

The estimated amount lost structurally is $25,000, and $8,000 worth of contents was lost in the fire. According to MFD, the residents are able to stay in the house because the damage sustained in the fire was afflicted to a single bedroom that had its door closed during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

