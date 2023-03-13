Train has left the station: Raffle winners take first ride in Gage Park train

Shawnee Co. residents, alongside local officials, celebrated the first ride of the new,...
Shawnee Co. residents, alongside local officials, celebrated the first ride of the new, electric Gage Park train with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with the historic first ride.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chilly temperatures outside did not stop raffle winners from taking the first ride on the new Gage Park train.

Shawnee Co. residents, alongside local officials, celebrated the first ride of the new, electric Gage Park train with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with the historic first ride.

Due to cold temperatures, the train could not run for the rest of the day, so after the first ride, local dignitaries took their turn on the second and final ride for the day.

However, all rides will be free for the remainder of the week, weather permitting. Free rides will start on Tuesday, March 14, and continue through Sunday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Kevin Cook, one of three Shawnee Co. Commissioners, said it is splendid to keep a tradition alive for generations to come.

“It’s great to have the train here in Gage Park arise so many generations of people talk about they being a kid on the train, and then their children on the train, and then their grandchildren on the train, and so, this is just a continuation of that tradition and heritage we have got,” said Cook.

