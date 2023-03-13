Topeka woman behind bars after items stolen, car hit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit a man’s vehicle and stole items from his home over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, March 12, officials were called to the 1000 block of NE Green St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as Cierra L. Hilliard, 31, of Topeka, had allegedly hit a man’s vehicle and stolen items from his home.

TPD said officers found Hilliard later that day and arrested her. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, battery on law enforcement officials, interference with law enforcement, theft and criminal damage to property.

Hilliard remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. A court date has been set for 2 p.m. on April 27.

