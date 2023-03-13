Topeka woman behind bars after items stolen, car hit

Cierra Hilliard
Cierra Hilliard(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly hit a man’s vehicle and stole items from his home over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, March 12, officials were called to the 1000 block of NE Green St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a woman, later identified as Cierra L. Hilliard, 31, of Topeka, had allegedly hit a man’s vehicle and stolen items from his home.

TPD said officers found Hilliard later that day and arrested her. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, battery on law enforcement officials, interference with law enforcement, theft and criminal damage to property.

Hilliard remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond. A court date has been set for 2 p.m. on April 27.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation

Latest News

Officials attempt to identify this man on March 13 in connection to the shooting at Sunset Zoo.
RCPD attempts to identify man in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting
FILE
Officials investigate after gun pulled during weekend argument
FILE
$30 million to be made available for aviation, healthcare, more in Kansas
FILE
Man sentenced after stealing $80K when father’s home repossessed