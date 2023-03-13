Topeka man arrested for kidnapping, multiple charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested following the kidnapping of an adult female.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of SW 29th St on March 13 just before 11:00 a.m.

Officers determined that an individual, later identified as Konner E. Almaraz, 20, of Topeka, had allegedly kidnapped the adult female. An infant was also involved in the incident but not kidnapped. TPD investigators quickly located the adult female and the infant safe.

During the investigation, Almaraz was located in the 3100 block of SW Gainsboro Rd.

TPD officials said Almaraz barricaded himself inside a home for about an hour. But TPD Crisis Negotiators were able to get Almaraz to leave the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Almaraz was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Criminal Restraint

Endangering a Child

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Battery

Intimidation of a Witness

Possession of Opioid

Criminal Damage to Property

Theft

