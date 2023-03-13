Topeka man arrested for kidnapping, multiple charges

13 News at Six
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested following the kidnapping of an adult female.

Topeka Police Department (TPD) officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3700 block of SW 29th St on March 13 just before 11:00 a.m.

Officers determined that an individual, later identified as Konner E. Almaraz, 20, of Topeka, had allegedly kidnapped the adult female. An infant was also involved in the incident but not kidnapped. TPD investigators quickly located the adult female and the infant safe.

During the investigation, Almaraz was located in the 3100 block of SW Gainsboro Rd.

TPD officials said Almaraz barricaded himself inside a home for about an hour. But TPD Crisis Negotiators were able to get Almaraz to leave the home. He was taken into custody without incident.

Almaraz was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Kidnapping
  • Criminal Restraint
  • Endangering a Child
  • Aggravated Domestic Battery
  • Battery
  • Intimidation of a Witness
  • Possession of Opioid
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Theft

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends

Latest News

A Topeka man was arrested following the kidnapping of an adult female.
Topeka man arrested for kidnapping, multiple charges
Officials in Manhattan are attempting to identify a man in connection to the Sunset Zoo...
RCPD attempts to identify man in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting
A Manhattan fire, estimated to cost a total of more than $30,000, resulted in the death of two...
Two dogs die in Manhattan fire estimated to cause $30K+ damage
Shawnee Co. residents, alongside local officials, celebrated the first ride of the new,...
The train has left the station: Raffle winners take first ride in Gage Park train