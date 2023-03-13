Topeka man arrested in connection to 2021 shooting ahead of jury trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is again behind bars for a 2021 shooting ahead of his jury trial in April.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Leonardo Martinez-Sanchez, 37, of Topeka, has been arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting incident.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2021, TPD said officials were called to the intersection of SE 31st and Adams St. with reports of a disturbance with a gun involved.

When officials arrived, they said they found that shots had been fired at a person involved in the altercation who had been in a separate vehicle. Later that day, Martinez-Sanchez was arrested for the crime.

In 2021, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on shooting at an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, assault, battery and criminal damage.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, officers on patrol said they had seen Martinez-Sanchez, who had been known to have a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the 2021 incident. He was arrested and again booked into jail, this time on:

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Aggravated assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Battery

Assault

Criminal damage to property

Assault

Attempted murder in the second degree

Aggravated battery

Abuse of a child

The last two counts stem from a 2018 crime in which he pled guilty to aggravated battery and the charge of abuse of a child was dismissed.

Martinez-Sanchez remains behind bars with no bond listed. His 4-day trial is set to begin on April 24 with a pretrial hearing set at 9:30 a.m. on April 21.

