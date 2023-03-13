Shawnee Co. puts out “Help Wanted” sign with career expo

Shawnee Co. is hosting a career expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 at Shawnee Co. Health Dept., 2600 SW East Circle Dr.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. has the “help wanted” sign on full display - and they’re making it easier this week to find all the job options they have available.

Shawnee Co. Human Resources Director Angela Lewis visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the county’s upcoming Career Expo. The event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 16 at the Shawnee Co. Health Dept., 2600 SW East Circle Dr.

Lewis said 10 departments are hiring, including Corrections, Public Works, Treasurer, Parks & Rec, Courts, Sheriff, Planning, Health, Audit Finance, and Weeds. She said positions include full-time and part-time opportunities, with various experience and education requirements. Some positions even offer a retention bonus. People should bring their resumes and be prepared for possible on-the-spot interviews.

If you can’t make it to the Career Expo, you can find Shawnee Co. job openings anytime at https://www.snco.us/oasys.

