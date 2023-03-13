Report finds cities in Kansas may struggle with obesity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that while the issue may not be as prevalent as it is further south, Kansans may still struggle with obesity and being overweight.

With March dubbed National Nutrition Month and more than 40% of American adults considered obese, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, March 13, that it released its report on 2023′s Most Overweight and Obese Cities in the U.S.

In order to call attention to communities where weight-related issues are most prevalent, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas across 19 key metrics. Data sets ranged from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to access to healthy food.

The Wichita area ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 78.15. It ranked 42nd for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 17th for health consequences and 4th for food and fitness.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City metro ranked 39th overall with a total score of 74.60. It ranked 29th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 63rd for health consequences and 31st for food and fitness.

To the south, Tulsa ranked 19th overall with a total score of 78.55. It ranked 20th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 22nd for health consequences and 32nd for food and fitness. Oklahoma City ranked 20th overall with a total score of 78.50. It ranked 22nd for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 31st for health consequences and 23rd for food and fitness.

To the east, the St. Louis metro area ranked 56th overall with a total score of 71.25. It ranked 35th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 66th for health consequences and 73rd for food and fitness.

To the north, the Omaha area ranked 74th overall with a total score of 67.73. It ranked 79th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 67th for health consequences and 72nd for food and fitness.

To the east, the Colorado Springs metro ranked 96th overall with a total score of 60.82. It ranked 99th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 94th for health consequences and 59th for food and fitness. Lastly, the Denver area ranked 100th overall as the healthiest metro with a total score of 58.83. It ranked 100th for the prevalence of obese and overweight individuals, 99th for health consequences and 69th for food and fitness.

The report also found that Wichita had the fifth-highest percentage of obese adults while Denver had the fourth-lowest percentage of physically inactive adults. Colorado Springs died Honolulu for the fourth-lowest percentage of diabetic adults while Denver tied Bridgeport, Ct., for the lowest percentage. Lastly, Denver had the fifth-lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure while Colorado Springs had the fourth-lowest.

According to the report, the areas where weight is less of an issue are as follows:

Denver metro Seattle metro Boston metro Minneapolis metro Colorado Springs

The report also found the areas where weight may be more of an issue are as follows:

McAllen, Texas, metro Memphis Mobile, Ala. Knoxville, Tenn. Jackson, Miss.

