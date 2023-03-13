RCPD investigates after teens report another pointed a gun at them

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate after two teens reported that another had pointed a gun at them over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around midnight on Saturday, March 11, officials were called to the 400 block of McCall Rd. with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who reported a separate 17-year-old had pointed a gun at them.

RCPD noted that it opened an investigation into the aggravated assault as well as the criminal carry of a weapon. No arrests have been named and no suspects have been named.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

