RCPD attempts to identify man in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are attempting to identify a man in connection to the Sunset Zoo shooting that left one with a gunshot wound.

The Riley County Police Department issued an attempt to identify on Monday afternoon, March 13, in connection to the shooting in the parking lot of Sunset Zoo which left one victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Officials said the man pictured was seen by multiple witnesses running from the area just after the shooting happened on March 6. They said they would like to speak to him about his possible involvement in the incident.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

