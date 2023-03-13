Pennant celebrates half-decade with local sports figures, deals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With half a decade under its belt, the Pennant in Downtown Topeka has brought local sports figures and will continue to host events for the public to celebrate.

The Pennant previously announced that it will celebrate its 5-year anniversary with discounts and local celebrity meet and greets. On Sunday, March 12, former University of Kansas Men’s Basketball legends Sherron Collins and Tyshawn Taylor connected with fans and enjoyed local food as Selection Sunday swept the nation.

“I mean this is one of the things that we really wanted to do was, you know, all the current players of course are off limits because they’re preparing for the tournament and everything but we really wanted to get some KU legends out here,” said Seth Wagoner, a spokesperson for the restaurant. “These guys have just been great to work with and have such great attitudes and everything and are just happy to have them.”

For former Jayhawks Taylor and Collins, meeting fans and giving back to the community is considered a priority now.

“This is always big,” Collins said. “I think especially for players like us. You know, we were blessed to have a great career and great fanbase and sometimes this may be the only time they ever meet us and this may be the only time they’ll ever see us and we’re big on always coming back.”

“I think this is super, super cool that we get the opportunity to do this - get to talk to people who enjoy watching us play basketball, and I just feel like that was cool,” Taylor added.

Amidst the celebration, the legends received heartwarming news about their former coach, Bill Self, to end the day with even more reason to celebrate.

“We just got a text message that Bill Self has been discharged from the hospital,” Collins said. “So, he’s doing better already. I think a lot of people are more worried than we are. I think we know him and know how he’s a fighter ‘cause he made us fighters. So, if you know Bill Self, he’ll be fine. We’re just waiting to get the text.”

Sunday’s celebration concluded with good news for everyone.

