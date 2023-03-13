Officials investigate after rape reported in Manhattan

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation after a rape was reported in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, officials received reports of a rape.

It was reported to officials that a 17-year-old girl had been raped and criminally sodomized.

RCPD has not released any suspect information and has not indicated any arrests have been made in connection.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD also said it will not release any further information.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

