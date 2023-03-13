Officials investigate after gun pulled during weekend argument

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a gun was pulled during an argument between two men over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, officials were called to the 3900 block of Bayside Way in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated assault.

When officials arrived, they said they learned a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old man got into a verbal fight when the older man threatened the other with a gun.

Officials have not named any suspects and have not said any arrests have been made in connection.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

