New Gage Park mini-train ceremony plans altered

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said Sunday, March 12th that the ceremony set to celebrate...
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said Sunday, March 12th that the ceremony set to celebrate the new Gage Park mini-train will be altered due to the cold temperatures forecasted for Monday, March 13th.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said Sunday, March 12th that the ceremony set to celebrate the new Gage Park mini-train will be altered due to the cold temperatures forecasted for Monday, March 13th.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says they will still hold a ceremony and the historic first ride of the new Gage Park mini-train, but a second ceremonial ride will also be held.

The train will not run on Monday but all rides will be free for the remainder of Spring Break week. Winners of the historic first-ride raffle drawing will be notified that the ride is still on as planned.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says after 55 years of the Iron Horse diesel-powered mini-train the new electric train has far fewer mechanical parts and will be easier and less expensive to maintain.

