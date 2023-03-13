Missouri officials in standoff with man accused of shooting two officers

Kenneth Simpson
Kenneth Simpson(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMANN, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert on Sunday night, March 12, after two officers were shot in the line of duty.

Officials say two officers with the Hermann Police Department were at the Casey’s General Store located at 811 Market St. and were shot just before 9:20 p.m. The man accused, Kenneth Lee Simpson, allegedly sped away from the scene in a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler bearing Mo. license plate RF5-A0P.

Simpson has been described as a white male who stands 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots.

KMOV reported that officials later Sunday night, officials found Simpson barricaded in a home across the street from the scene of the shooting. Officials have attempted to give him verbal commands, however, they have now prepared to enter the home with flashbangs and a K-9.

MSHP said that unfortunately, one of the officers who had been shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, has been pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. The second officer remains in serious but stable condition.

News 4 also reported that officers had been called to the Casey’s with reports of a disturbance when a shootout began as they arrived. Simpson has been on the run from authorities for nearly a year as he went missing in April 2022 following a long criminal record.

If anyone does see Simpson, they should immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
What is the state of Kansas missing out on by not legalizing some form of marijuana? FactFinder...
What is Kansas missing by not legalizing marijuana? Lawmakers say millions of dollars and thousands of jobs
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
A Topeka family is looking for a new home after theirs was burned down in a fire.
Topeka Family searches for new home after blaze levels theirs