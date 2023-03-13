Missouri officials in standoff with man accused of shooting two officers

HERMANN, Mo. (WIBW) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert on Sunday night, March 12, after two officers were shot in the line of duty.

Officials say two officers with the Hermann Police Department were at the Casey’s General Store located at 811 Market St. and were shot just before 9:20 p.m. The man accused, Kenneth Lee Simpson, allegedly sped away from the scene in a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler bearing Mo. license plate RF5-A0P.

Simpson has been described as a white male who stands 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He has red hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black long-sleeve shirt, black or dark pants and tan boots.

KMOV reported that officials later Sunday night, officials found Simpson barricaded in a home across the street from the scene of the shooting. Officials have attempted to give him verbal commands, however, they have now prepared to enter the home with flashbangs and a K-9.

MSHP said that unfortunately, one of the officers who had been shot, Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, has been pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. The second officer remains in serious but stable condition.

News 4 also reported that officers had been called to the Casey’s with reports of a disturbance when a shootout began as they arrived. Simpson has been on the run from authorities for nearly a year as he went missing in April 2022 following a long criminal record.

If anyone does see Simpson, they should immediately call 911.

