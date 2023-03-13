Mask restrictions loosened at LMH as officials navigate post-COVID world

FILE
FILE(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Mask restrictions at the hospital in Lawrence have now become less restrictive as Kansas continues to navigate a post-pandemic world.

Officials at LMH Health in Lawrence announced on Monday, March 13, that as they further return to a pre-pandemic state, they continue to adjust policies to reflect the current impact of the virus in the community.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, LMH indicated that masks are no longer required, but are now optional in most areas of the facility. While it is a welcome change for many, this does not mean all masking requirements at the hospital vanish:

  • Some areas such as those with immunosuppressed patients and other specified clinical areas will continue to require masks. Those will be clearly identified with signage.
  • Patients, visitors and associates who show symptoms of COVID or other respiratory infections should always wear a mask.
  • Routine transmission-based isolation precautions will remain in place for those with a certain active infectious diseases such as the flu and COVID - these have not changed.
  • If a patient requests staff to wear a mask, they will do so.

Officials noted that they will continue to adjust guidance as needed. Should community levels change from low or moderate to high or if leadership anticipates changes, staff will act accordingly and return to stronger guidelines.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

Latest News

Leo Wehrli
Rossville student in “dawg fight” against cancer
Registration Open for Carilion Summer Camps
Registration Open for Carilion Summer Camps
President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
Dr. Mary Franz is about to retire after nearly three decades caring for patients in Topeka.
Topeka doctor heads into retirement with focus on staying active