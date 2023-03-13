Man, woman jailed after weekend West Topeka fistfight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman are both behind bars after a fistfight broke out in West Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday, March 11, officials were called to the 5400 block of SW 12th Ter. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found two residents, later identified as Jeffrey A. Garner, 45, and Karmen K. Mueller, 40, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight.

TPD indicated that both Garner and Mueller were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Garner was booked on aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. A court date has been set for 4 p.m. on April 27.

Mueller was booked on aggravated battery as well as a parole violation. She remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. She also has a court date set for 4 p.m. on April 27.

