Man, woman jailed after weekend West Topeka fistfight

Jeffrey Garner (left) Karmen Mueller (right)
Jeffrey Garner (left) Karmen Mueller (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman are both behind bars after a fistfight broke out in West Topeka over the weekend.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday, March 11, officials were called to the 5400 block of SW 12th Ter. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found two residents, later identified as Jeffrey A. Garner, 45, and Karmen K. Mueller, 40, of Topeka, had gotten into a fistfight.

TPD indicated that both Garner and Mueller were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Garner was booked on aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery. He remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. A court date has been set for 4 p.m. on April 27.

Mueller was booked on aggravated battery as well as a parole violation. She remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. She also has a court date set for 4 p.m. on April 27.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
Kenneth Simpson
One officer dead, another injured as Missouri standoff ends

Latest News

FILE
As KanCare eligibility reviews set to begin, Kansans urged to update contact info
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars
Officials attempt to identify this man on March 13 in connection to the shooting at Sunset Zoo.
RCPD attempts to identify man in connection to Sunset Zoo shooting
FILE
Officials investigate after gun pulled during weekend argument