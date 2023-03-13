At least 2 hospitalized with serious injuries after SUV rolls in S. Wichita

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV with six occupants - including four children - rolled in South Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, emergency crews were called to the area of I-235 and S. Broadway in South Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 GMC Denali XL SUV driven by Braylen J. Edwards, 23, of Derby, had been headed south on the interstate. Edwards made an evasive maneuver in the SUV and lost control of it before he left the roadway.

KHP noted that after the SUV went off the interstate, it rolled onto S. Broadway.

Officials said there were four juveniles in the vehicle, however, have not released any information regarding their injuries. Meanwhile, Edwards and his passenger, Marie I. Montgomery, 22, of Derby, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that while Montgomery was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, Edwards was not.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 03-13-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 03-13-23
TJ Maxx incident
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation
77th and Auburn construction
Officials warn drivers as closure set for 77th and Auburn Rd.
Gage Park mini train
New Gage Park mini-train ceremony plans altered