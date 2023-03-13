At least 2 hospitalized with serious injuries after SUV rolls in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV with six occupants - including four children - rolled in South Wichita over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, emergency crews were called to the area of I-235 and S. Broadway in South Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2011 GMC Denali XL SUV driven by Braylen J. Edwards, 23, of Derby, had been headed south on the interstate. Edwards made an evasive maneuver in the SUV and lost control of it before he left the roadway.

KHP noted that after the SUV went off the interstate, it rolled onto S. Broadway.

Officials said there were four juveniles in the vehicle, however, have not released any information regarding their injuries. Meanwhile, Edwards and his passenger, Marie I. Montgomery, 22, of Derby, were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP indicated that while Montgomery was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, Edwards was not.

