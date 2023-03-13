KS House Minority Leader discusses property tax relief proposals

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, discusses property tax relief proposals from House Democrats and why he feels they are a priority
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concerns over increased property valuations have Kansas House Democrats pushing for legisation to give taxpayers relief.

House Minority Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their proposals and why he feels they are important.

Miller and fellow Democrats held a news conference last week to outline their bills. One would reduce the assessment level of resident property; another would replenish the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction fund, which is meant to help local governments reduce property tax; and the third would raise the residential property exemption on the statewide school property tax levy.

In a statement, House Speaker Dan Hawkins said Republicans are working on a balanced tax relief package to benefit all Kansans. However, Miller said he does not believe it gives enough attention to property tax.

Watch the interview to hear more.

