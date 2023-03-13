Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes dies behind bars

Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his...
Marcos Delarosa was pronounced dead on March 13, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in his housing unit.(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man convicted of narcotics crimes has been pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his housing unit.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says that on Monday, March 13, Marcos Issac Delarosa, an inmate at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, was pronounced dead.

KDOC indicated that Delarosa was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff immediately began life-saving measures and continued after emergency services arrived.

The cause of death remains pending the results of an independent autopsy, however, it was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said that when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. This investigation remains ongoing.

KDOC noted that Delarosa was serving a 116-month - 9.6-year - prison sentence for convictions out of Ford Co. on two counts of possession of heroin and one of opiates, two counts of intent to sell drugs and three counts of felony weapons possession.

