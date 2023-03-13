As KanCare eligibility reviews set to begin, Kansans urged to update contact info

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As officials gear up to accept eligibility reviews for KanCare following federal changes, they have reminded Kansans to keep their contact information up to date and keep an eye on the mail.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Monday, March 13, that it continues to reinforce the need for residents who are enrolled in the Kansas Medicaid program - KanCare - to keep their contact information up to date. They also need to be on the lookout for important information from KanCare in the mail.

KDHE indicated that eligibility reviews have paused since March 2020 and will now resume in April due to changes in federal law.

“We are working diligently to provide information to everyone impacted by the ending of the special federal pandemic rules that temporarily paused the re-enrollment process. Our intent at KDHE is to minimize any surprises about coverage and eligibility,” said Janet Stanek, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environmnet.

KDHE recommended the following for KanCare members:

On the KanCare website , click the red chat bubble in the lower right of your screen or call 1-800-792-4884 and give the KanCare Clearinghouse your most current address, phone number, or any other contact information that has recently changed.

KanCare will let you know when to renew your Kansas Medicaid eligibility. Be on the lookout for your notice in the mail and respond immediately to requests for information.

If you receive a notice in the mail, return the completed renewal form by mail to the address shown on the form.

KDHE said it will continue to provide information on the KanCare homepage HERE. Kansans can complete their renewal online through the Medical Consumer Self-Service Portal HERE.

