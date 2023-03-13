Victims quickly found as TPD considers Amber Alert

Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.
Topeka officials investigate in SW Topeka on March 13, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victims of an incident in Topeka were quickly found as officials coordinated the possibility of issuing an amber alert following a late-morning kidnapping.

Officials with the Topeka Police Department could be seen in the 3100 block of SW Gainesboro Rd. just before 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier that day, officials had also been called to the 3700 block of SW 29th St.

The TPD told 13 NEWS that just before 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, officials were called to reports of a domestic incident after a woman was kidnapped.

TPD noted that an infant had been involved in the incident, but was not kidnapped.

Due to the nature of the incident, officials said they became concerned for the welfare of the child and started to coordinate with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation about the possibility of an Amber Alert. However, during the collaboration, officials quickly located the victims and ensured they were safe.

TPD noted that the victims and suspect are known to each other. Officials continue to attempt to locate the suspect, however, there is no perceived threat to the public.

