Gov. approves bills to add mural, sculpture to statehouse grounds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural 20 years in the making as well as a new life-size sculpture have been authorized by the State Legislature and the Kansas Governor.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, March 13, that she signed Senate Bill 39 into law to direct the Capitol Preservation Committee to create and approve plans for a mural to honor the 1st Kansas Colored Voluntary Infantry Regiment. The move will allow a project started more than two decades ago to be completed.

“It is well past time we pay tribute to the contributions the 1st Kansas Colored Voluntary Infantry Regiment made to Kansas and to our country as they fought valiantly to defeat slavery,” Gov. Kelly said. “Once this mural is complete, all who enter the Statehouse will be reminded of the sacrifice and service these soldiers made for our nation’s progress.”

Kelly noted that the Regiment holds a stake in both state and national history as Kansas was the first northern state to recruit, train and send Black soldiers into combat during the Civil War.

“After more than 20 years of work in various committees, the Capitol Preservation Committee can, in earnest, begin fundraising and the process of finding the artist with the best vision to honor this important military regiment in the Statehouse,” Senator Elaine Bowers (R-Concordia), member of the Capitol Preservation Committee, said.

The Governor said she also signed Senate Bill 11 to reauthorize a life-size version - 8′2″of the “Ad Astra” sculpture to be added to the Kansas Capitol grounds.

“As one of the legislators who authored the creation of the Capitol Preservation Committee, I am pleased to see the bipartisan support for both the mural honoring the First Colored Infantry Division and the reauthorization of placing the Ad Astra statue on the Statehouse grounds,” Former Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley (D-19) said. “Moving these projects forward preserves and tells the story of Kansas’ importance in our nation’s history, just like the Brown v Board mural on the third floor outside the old Supreme Court Room.”

