Former nurse sentenced for opioids theft

Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing...
Alec Ramirez, 32, of Overland Park, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and had his nursing license forfeited after stealing controlled substances from his former employer, Menorah Medical Center.(Photo courtesy: MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas nurse was sentenced to 18 months in prison and forfeited his nursing license after stealing controlled substances from his employer, Menorah Medical Center.

According to March 2021 court documents, Alec Ramirez, 32, Overland Park, removed vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone from an automated dispensing cabinet and replaced the substances with an alternate liquid before returning the vials to the cabinet.

Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of possession of fentanyl by deception and subterfuge in December 2022.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Faiza Alhambra and Trent Krug prosecuted the case.

