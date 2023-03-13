Downtown Topeka church to sponsor Harvesters food distribution on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka church will be the site of a food giveaway this coming weekend.

St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd., will have a Harvesters food distribution starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Food will be distributed free of charge as long as the supply lasts.

The event is scheduled to take place on the third Saturday of each month, according to church officials.

