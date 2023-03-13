Crash slows traffic Monday morning southwest of Topeka

No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning just southwest of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning just southwest of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of S.W. Auburn Road.

The crash originally was reported as an injury accident. However, crews quickly determined that there were no injuries in the crash.

A black Ford Thunderbird came to rest facing south in the west ditch of the roadway.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that the car entered the ditch after it had a mechanical problem.

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 10:15 a.m. to pull the car out of the ditch.

Traffic along S.W. Auburn Road in the vicinity of the crash was restricted to one lane as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Negrete
Restitution hearing set for Topeka woman accused of $100K theft
Tyler Deck
Kansas High Court affirms conviction for man who unintentionally killed 2
A man is behind bars after a traffic violation led to officers finding drugs and drug...
K-9 finds narcotics during traffic stop in Osage Co.
file - Kansas head coach Bill Self talks to guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. (0) during the first half...
KU’s Self treated for blocked arteries, ready to get back to the court
Topeka Fire Department was contacted after customers were evacuated from TJ Maxx in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Fire Department respond to TJ Maxx evacuation

Latest News

Crash
Crash slows traffic Monday morning southwest of Topeka
Gage Park mini train gives its first ride on March 13, 2023.
Riders enjoy new Gage Park mini-train on chilly Topeka morning
FILE
Report finds cities in Kansas may struggle with obesity
Lonnie Shopteese
Car with no headlights leads to the discovery of drugs in Shawnee Co.