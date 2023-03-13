Crash slows traffic Monday morning southwest of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning just southwest of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 4800 block of S.W. Auburn Road.

The crash originally was reported as an injury accident. However, crews quickly determined that there were no injuries in the crash.

A black Ford Thunderbird came to rest facing south in the west ditch of the roadway.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that the car entered the ditch after it had a mechanical problem.

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 10:15 a.m. to pull the car out of the ditch.

Traffic along S.W. Auburn Road in the vicinity of the crash was restricted to one lane as crews cleared the scene.

